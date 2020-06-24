The United Nations has clarified that singer and entertainer, Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj, is not a United Nations Youth Ambassador for Peace.

In 2012, D’Banj’s publicists did say that the musician was the first Nigerian to be appointed a UN Youth Ambassador for Peace.

The Kokomaster, as D’banj loves to be called, has been embroiled in a rape scandal since the beginning of June.

Seyitan Babatayo has alleged that D’banj raped her in December of 2018.

Dbanj had earlier taken to his Instagram page where he demanded an open apology from the young lady with compensation of N100M. [Instagram/IamBangaLee] [LindaIkeji]

Benjamin Ese, who is Babatayo’s friend, was the first to relay how D’banj sexually molested the accuser on the night of an all-white party.

“D’banj drove all the way from Eko hotel where he was lodged and came down to Glee Hotel in Victoria Island at midnight 2.40 am and collected the spare key from the receptionist.

“He got into my friend’s room and forcefully threatened he would walk her out of the room naked, kept his fingers in her vagina, and repeatedly raped her,” Ese had shared.

The allegation sparked outrage on social media platforms and kicked off an online petition which called on the UN to strip the artist of his ambassadorship.

Some 22,000 persons and counting, have signed the petition.

However, in an email sent to Punch, the UN said D’banj has never been on their books.

Nigerian music star, Dbanj has finally come out to address the rape allegation levelled against him by a young lady. [Instagram/IamBangaLee]

Director of Information, United Nations Information Centre for Nigeria, Joseph Kayanja, told the newspaper that; “I would like to confirm that the said Mr. Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj is NOT a UN Ambassador. The title was accorded to him by an obscure UN youth association which has nothing to do with the United Nations. I hope this clarifies.”

Babatayo formally filed a criminal complaint of rape against D’banj on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 after the entertainer reportedly masterminded her arrest and detention by the police.

There are reports that Heritage Bank has also severed ties with the singer.

The police is currently investigating D’banj following orders from the Inspector General of Police and the Lagos State Attorney General.

D'banj has maintained that he is innocent until proven guilty.