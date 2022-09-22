RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNILORIN Pro-chancellor, Yazid Rafindadi passes on

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Malam Habidu Yazid-Rafindadi is dead.

Unilorin (PremiumTimes)
Unilorin (PremiumTimes)

The demise of the Pro-Chancellor was confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday by Mr Kunle Akogun, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the university.

Recommended articles

The director said that Rafindadi died in Abuja, but however, said that that the university had yet to give an official statement on his death.

NAN reports that the deceased, who hailed from Katsina State, was a former Secretary to the Government and Head of Service in the old Kaduna State.

Rafindadi was appointed chairman of the Governing Board and Pro-Chancellor of the University in 2021.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abuja lawyer arrested for beating police orderly who refused to do house chores

Abuja lawyer arrested for beating police orderly who refused to do house chores

DSS urges ASUU to call off strike

DSS urges ASUU to call off strike

Ex-convict Dariye says Lalong wants to render him irrelevant in Plateau

Ex-convict Dariye says Lalong wants to render him irrelevant in Plateau

17 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members surrender to troops

17 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members surrender to troops

Police arrests killers of Immigration, Police officers in Jigawa

Police arrests killers of Immigration, Police officers in Jigawa

Strike: ASUU says court order declaration of 'war' against lecturers

Strike: ASUU says court order declaration of 'war' against lecturers

Nigeria’s economy has recovered from 2 recessions in 5 years, not bleak – FG replies Atiku

Nigeria’s economy has recovered from 2 recessions in 5 years, not bleak – FG replies Atiku

UNILORIN Pro-chancellor, Yazid Rafindadi passes on

UNILORIN Pro-chancellor, Yazid Rafindadi passes on

The 150% increase in the cost of fertiliser is beyond our control - FG

The 150% increase in the cost of fertiliser is beyond our control - FG

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Ahmad Lawan, The President of the Senate (Premium Times)

Lawan missing as Obi, Tinubu, Atiku make INEC final list of 2023 contestants