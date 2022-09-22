The demise of the Pro-Chancellor was confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday by Mr Kunle Akogun, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the university.
UNILORIN Pro-chancellor, Yazid Rafindadi passes on
The Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Malam Habidu Yazid-Rafindadi is dead.
The director said that Rafindadi died in Abuja, but however, said that that the university had yet to give an official statement on his death.
NAN reports that the deceased, who hailed from Katsina State, was a former Secretary to the Government and Head of Service in the old Kaduna State.
Rafindadi was appointed chairman of the Governing Board and Pro-Chancellor of the University in 2021.
