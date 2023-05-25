The sports category has moved to a new website.
Unilorin opens portal to admit Nigerian students displaced from Sudan

News Agency Of Nigeria

Interested students are advised to check the "University Transfer" section on the university's website.

The university has made provisions in its existing programmes for Nigerian students evacuated from war-ravaged Sudan [PMNews]
Kunle Akogun, the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday that interested students should check the "University Transfer" section on the website and apply appropriately.

He quoted from a notice circulated by the university which read, "For the attention of Nigerian student returnees from Sudan. From Thursday, May 25, go to the Unilorin website www.unilorin.edu.ng and check inter-university transfer and apply as appropriate.

"If there is any difficulty, kindly contact the university management."

Akogun explained that Unilorin had made provision in its existing programmes for Nigerian students evacuated from war-ravaged Sudan.

He added that Prof. Wahab Egbewole, the vice-chancellor had directed that the undergraduate portal be opened to take applications for inter-university transfers.

This is especially to cater to Nigerian students displaced from Sudan, he stressed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

