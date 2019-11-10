The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that Nigeria has the second highest number of child brides in the world.

The agency said there are 23 million girls and women married out as children in the country.

UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office (CFO) in Nigeria, Bhanu Pathak said this on Saturday, November 9 2019, in Bauchi State at a Youth Talk ceremony organised to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

Pathak said, “Too many Nigerian children and young people are being left behind, especially when it comes to education.

“Nigeria has the world’s highest number of out-of-school children; more than 10.5 million Nigerian children are not in school.

“Nigeria also has the second largest number of child brides in the world with 23 million girls and women married as children, and as such, ending their education.”

Pathak stresses UNCEF’s resolve to foster a stronger partnership with the Nigerian government both at the federal and state levels for the realisation of children’s rights.