UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

The university will honour 8,447 graduates during its 36th convocation ceremony.

University of Calabar (UNICAL) entrance [WSF]
The VC of the 49-year-old institution made this known during a press conference ahead of the convocation ceremony scheduled for March 21 and March 22.

According to her, 32 first class graduands will join no fewer than 8,415 others to be conferred with various degrees and awards during the 36th Convocation ceremony of the institution.

Obi further said three prominent Nigerians would be conferred with honorary awards in appreciation of their roles in uplifting the society and humanity.

She also said that the convocation would be preceded with a convocation lecture, titled Harmonising Diversity for National Development, to be delivered Bishop Matthew Kukah.

"March 21 will be the day for a convocation lecture which will be handled by Bishop Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Diocese of the Catholic Church.

"On Friday will be the convocation of about 8,415 first degrees graduands out of which 32 would be conferred with first class honours and 745 Masters graduands.

"Saturday will be the day for the convocation of 438 PhD graduands after the inauguration of five projects in the institution which include three pavilions and two hostels," Obi said.

She listed the three Nigerians to be honoured to include Dame Winifred Akpan, Chief Executive Officer, Northwest Oil and Gas; Bamijokotola Johnson, Trustee, Ecogreen Foundation and CEO Catalyst Gold Agro Allied Limited; and Dr Anyanwu Okechukwu, MD/CEO DCL Group.

Speaking further, she said the institution’s Chancellor, Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Kano, would be one of the dignitaries to grace the occasion.

Obi also assured that the 36th Convocation would hold in spite of the nationwide strike by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

ADVERTISEMENT

UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

