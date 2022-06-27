Under Buhari, sanity is being restored in civil service- BMO

“The Head of Service had also, during the media parley to mark the activities of her ministry, stated that the federal government has ordered the immediate suspension of 3000 civil servants over the alleged presentation of fake certificates for recruitment into the civil service.

“The 3000 workers with fake certificates were discovered in the ongoing certificate verification exercise. Also, the federal government had in April 2022 detected 1500 workers with fake appointment letters and weeded them out of the service. All of these were made possible through the efforts of the present administration to clean up the payroll using IPPIS (Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System) and a service-wide verification exercise.

“We note that this move has led to the restoration of sanity to the civil service, reduction in the cost of governance, enriched the civil service with qualified people and ensured that quality services are delivered to the Nigerian people.

“Definitely these accomplishments would not have happened without the commitment of the Buhari administration to follow due process and rule of law in the governance of the country,” it said.