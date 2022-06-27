RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Under Buhari, sanity is being restored in civil service- BMO

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has applauded the efforts of the Federal Government to sanitise the federal civil service by discovering and weeding out people with fake certificates.

Buhari
Buhari

The group noted in a press statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke that under the present administration, out of a total of 100,000 staff of the federal civil service that the current Head of Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan met, about 24,000 of them have been weeded out based on the irregularities discovered in their certificates and employment.

Recommended articles

“The Head of Service had also, during the media parley to mark the activities of her ministry, stated that the federal government has ordered the immediate suspension of 3000 civil servants over the alleged presentation of fake certificates for recruitment into the civil service.

“The 3000 workers with fake certificates were discovered in the ongoing certificate verification exercise. Also, the federal government had in April 2022 detected 1500 workers with fake appointment letters and weeded them out of the service. All of these were made possible through the efforts of the present administration to clean up the payroll using IPPIS (Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System) and a service-wide verification exercise.

“We note that this move has led to the restoration of sanity to the civil service, reduction in the cost of governance, enriched the civil service with qualified people and ensured that quality services are delivered to the Nigerian people.

“Definitely these accomplishments would not have happened without the commitment of the Buhari administration to follow due process and rule of law in the governance of the country,” it said.

The group commended the Head of Service and her team for the efforts to clean up the civil service and emphasised the need to bring the perpetrators to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPP registers 2m members in Borno — Chairman

NNPP registers 2m members in Borno — Chairman

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Tinubu jets out to France

Tinubu jets out to France

Under Buhari, sanity is being restored in civil service- BMO

Under Buhari, sanity is being restored in civil service- BMO

All eyes turn to the UAE amid rumours of legalising gambling

All eyes turn to the UAE amid rumours of legalising gambling

Ex-Sokoto LG Chairman dumps PDP, defects to APC

Ex-Sokoto LG Chairman dumps PDP, defects to APC

Soludo says Anambra diversifying to agric-driven economy

Soludo says Anambra diversifying to agric-driven economy

Don’t be dragged into war, Zelensky appeals to Belarus

Don’t be dragged into war, Zelensky appeals to Belarus

S/African president mourns 22 teenagers who died in tavern

S/African president mourns 22 teenagers who died in tavern

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil