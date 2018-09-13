Unclaimed PVCs: INEC establishes call-centre to reach owners

news

About 156 days to the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo state, has set up a call-centre to contact registered persons to go and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr Mutiu Agboke, said the centre which was established recently to reach out to unclaimed PVC owners, had recorded improvement in the cards collection.

Agboke said that 659, 011 unclaimed PVCs were still in the custody of the commission in the state in spite of the fact that distribution of the cards commenced in April, 2017.

According to him, the commission has distributed 97,734 PVCs, comprising 47,351 old PVCs distributed from 2015 registration and 50,383 new PVCs distributed for 2017 exercise.

The REC disclosed that 538,704 people were registered in the state in the just-suspended Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

He stated that the figure comprised 274, 202 males and 264,502 females, adding that PVCs of those that registered in the first quarter of 2018 would be ready for collection soon.

He said that collection of unclaimed PVCs would continue until one week to the general elections.

Agboke disclosed that only 47 registered political parties out of 91 had offices in the state and that it was expected that the 47 parties would participate in the state’s elections.

He admonished parents and guardians to discourage their children and wards from being used as thugs during the campaigns and elections.