Nigerian Air Force troops have killed over a dozen bandits in Kaduna following the massacre of residents in many communities in the past few days.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits were engaged and neutralised during armed recon missions.

Nearly a dozen bandits were killed in Rugu after they were spotted with herds of cattle, according to a security report published on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

An unspecified number of bandits sighted in a convoy of motorcycles moving from Baba Maichoko, and bandits sighted at different locations within Gajere were also killed in airstrikes.

Troops conducted similar armed recon missions in numerous communities in Kaduna following the killing of at least 42 people in the past three days.

At least 23 people were killed in five local government areas of in just one day, according to another security report published by Aruwan on Tuesday.

This followed the killing of 19 people in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru LGAs.

Armed bandits have killed at least 58 people in Kaduna communities in February, following the killing of 28 people throughout January.

19 people were also killed during a communal conflict in the state last month.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by the activities of criminals who have terrorised most of the northern region, killing thousands over the past few years and kidnapping many for ransom.