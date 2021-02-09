At least 23 people were killed in five local government areas of Kaduna State in just one day, according to the government.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced in a security report on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 that the attacks occurred around the state's boundaries with neighboring states.

10 people were killed by bandits in Ungwan Gajere, Kutemeshi ward, Birnin Gwari LGA just days after 15 people were similarly killed by bandits.

Abdu Hasan, Sufyanu Musa, Faisal Zubairu, Abdullahi Hasan, Ali Abdu, Rabiu Aliyu, Zubairu Yau, Bukar Yusuf, Mamman Ibrahim, and Dankande Musa were killed in the latest attack which also left three people injured.

Danlami Sunday, Abbas Abou, Sati Yakubu, Shaba John, and John Francis were also killed by bandits in an attack on Kishisho village in Kauru LGA.

The attack was believed to have been carried out by bandits from a neighbouring state.

Habila Ibrahim, Samaila Audu, John Musa, Birnin Aboki, Ali Aboki were killed during a separate bandit attack in Gwagwada-Kasaya village in Kunai ward in Chikun LGA; while one Bitrus Joseph was also killed by bandits in Agwa, also in Chikun.

Bandits also shot one Dayyabu Yahuza dead between Sarkin Baka and Dankyawai village, near Gidan Kurmi in Igabi LGA, while one Yakubu Sule was killed during an invasion by armed bandits in Janbaba village in Giwa LGA.

Residents of Bugai in Chikun killed one bandit when they repelled an attack by his gang, according to the security report.

Aruwan said security forces are already trailing and engaging the bandits in the affected communities to prevent future attacks.

Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, condoled with families of people who lost their lives, and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by the activities of criminals who have terrorised most of the northern region, killing thousands over the past few years and kidnapping many for ransom.

Armed bandits killed at least 35 people in Kaduna communities last week alone, following the killing of 28 people throughout January.

19 people were also killed during a communal conflict in the state last month.