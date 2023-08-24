ADVERTISEMENT
Troops destroys illegal refinery as crude oil thieves flee in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

Brig.-Gen. Nwachukwu urged members of the public to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance on-going operations, to curb economic sabotage in the country.

The troops also destroyed 14 reservoirs containing an estimated 200,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 90,000 litres of diesel, Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, stated on Thursday in Abuja. He stated that the destruction was conducted in a swoop on the area by troops conducting anti-oil theft operations.

Nwachukwu added that the oil thieves fled upon sighting the advancement of troops.

The illegal refining site was destroyed in line with extant guidelines of `Operation Delta Safe’. Investigation is on-going to arrest the fleeing criminals.

“Members of the public are implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance on-going operations to curb economic sabotage in the country,’’ Nwachukwu stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

