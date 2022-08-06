RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops arrest 7 bandits, kidnappers, rescue 2 victims

Troops of Operations Whirl Stroke and Safe Haven have apprehended seven terrorists and bandits as well as rescued two kidnapped victims in different operations across Nasarawa, Plateau and Kaduna States.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, in a statement on Friday, said the troops had continued to dominate and deny criminals freedom of action in their area of responsibility.

Onyeuko said the troops had on July 29, conducted clearance operation at Tse-Ibor, Tse-Igbakyor, Akwana and Ayinbe Villages in Logo Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and made contact with terrorists.

He said the troops engaged the terrorists with superior fire power, forcing them to flee while two of them, Danladi Selfa (23) and Usman Yau (28), were arrested with gunshot wounds at a private hospital.

He said that one AK 47 Rifle, one Magazine with 13 rounds of 7.62mm special amongst other items were recovered.

Onyeuko said that troops also arrested a terrorist and alleged bandit collaborator, Mr Moses Aindigh (27) and a notorious kidnapper, IIiyasu Mohammed (37) on the same day at Kukyro village in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

According to him, all arrested criminals have been handed over to relevant authorities.

“Furthermore, troops of Operation Safe Haven on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, arrested three suspected notorious kidnappers; Umar Zakari, Usman Hamina and Haruna Umaru following credible intelligence at Fuskar Mata village in Bassa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The suspects confessed to have been involved in kidnapping activities in mentioned Local Government Areas.

“Also, on Aug. 3, troops responded to a distress call from locals in Qua’anpan Local Government Area Plateau of four kidnappers in a hotel hideout attempting to move people away.

“Troops mobilised to scene engaged criminals, neutralised one of them (Umar Muhammed) and recovered one AK47 rifle, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special amongst other items,” he said.

Onyeuko also said that troops had on Aug. 4, recovered 100 vandalised rail sleepers in an abandoned white Peugeot Boxer vehicle at Bak village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

He added that troops also conducted a rescue operation at Kasuwa Ali in Gindiri District in Mangu Local Government Area and subsequently rescued two kidnapped civilians Mr Ebuka Nnadi (30) and Mr Uchenna Edoga (25).

According to him, the rescued civilians have been reunited with their families.

“The military high command commends troops for their efforts in curbing criminal activities in their respective theaters of operations.

“The high command also encourages the general public to continue to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities,” he said.

