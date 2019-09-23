Makinde stated this on Monday while playing host to the management team of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) at the state Secretariat, Ibadan.

He said his administration was conducting government in a transparent manner and was ready to partner with any organisation whose proposal would add value to the government and people of the state.

The governor assured the FCMB team that his government would give equal opportunity to all banks.

Makinde said that the proposal submitted by the team would be studied and acted on accordingly.

Earlier, the leader of the team and an Executive Director in the bank, Mrs Bukola Smiths, said the visit was to intimate the governor on the products of the bank.

She said the visit was also to rejoice with the governor over his victory at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

Her bank, she said, was ready to partner with the administration in achieving its objectives in the health, education, security and real sectors.

”FCMB has great skills in those areas and we ‘ll like to bring these skills here to help you achieve your various objectives,” she said.