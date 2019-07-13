Oyetola said this while speaking at the farewell meeting with the 670 intending pilgrims in the state on Saturday in Osogbo.

The governor urged the pilgrims to focus on the primary purpose of embarking on pilgrimage by worshiping God wholeheatedly.

“I am glad to be here meeting with all the lucky pilgrims in the state to the Holy land in Saudi Arabia to perform the 2019 Hajj.

“Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and it is a rewarding ritual that every Muslim is expected to perform at least once in their life time.

” I appeal to you not to allow distractions of trading and other personal interests to prevent you from earning your rewards in full,” the governor said.

Oyetola also urged the pilgrims to conduct themselves in line with the laws of the holy land.

“You are also expected to conduct yourselves in line with the laws of Saudi Arabia.

“Remember you are all from the land of virtue.

“I urge you all to allow the omoluabi ethos of our dear state to reflect in your conduct throughout your stay in the holy land,” he said.

Oyetola also urged the pilgrims to remember to pray for the state, expressing confidence that their prayers would be answered.

“Mecca is a holy land where God hardly denies the prayers of His worshipers.

“I also went there to pray before and after my election as the governor of the state.

“By the grace of God almighty, I will still go there to glorify His Holy name for making us triumph at the Supreme Court.

” Therefore, pray that God should assist our administration to enable us fulfil all our campaign promises to the good people of our state,” he said.