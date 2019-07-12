Mercy and Ike are likely to be the first partners in the Big Brother Naija 2019 edition to thrill viewers with romantic relationship as both housemates kissed after expressing interest in each other on Thursday night.

Lying in the same bed, Ike told Mercy he would like to be with her even after getting out of the house.

And Mercy having spoken about having a relationship with Ike during her diary session on Tuesday replied, “I want to be with you too. If you leave here, I will become like Ceec. I don’t want you to leave, I want us to be here together”.

Earlier, Mercy had told Big Brother that she would like to have a relationship with Ike after the “Pepper Dem” edition.

When asked if she’s interested in anyone in the house, she said “Yes Ike, but I want to slow it down for now because I’ve been through a lot in my past relationships, he is one guy i’ll love to be with after the house.”

Mercy and Ike have given us a dose of their affections towards each other and as they are going, the couple might become the next Bamteddy of the 2019 edition Big Brother Naija.