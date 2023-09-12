Breaking news:
Toyin Saraki nominated as panelist for 2023 Terra Carta Seal Award

Ima Elijah

The Terra Carta Seal, launched in 2021 at COP26 by His Majesty King Charles III, recognises global companies making efforts to create a climate-positive future.

Mrs Toyin Saraki, Founder-President Wellbeing Foundation Africa
Mrs Toyin Saraki, Founder-President Wellbeing Foundation Africa

The announcement was made through a statement issued by her Chief Press Secretary, Shola Ayelabola, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in Abuja.

The Terra Carta Seal Award Expert Review Panel is comprised of distinguished individuals from various fields, including environmental, business, political, and philanthropic experts on a global scale.

This panel plays a crucial role in evaluating and selecting the recipients of the prestigious 2023 Terra Carta Seal Award, a symbol of commitment to addressing climate change and preserving our natural world.

The Terra Carta Seal, launched in 2021 at COP26 by His Majesty King Charles III, recognises global companies at the forefront of efforts to create a climate and nature-positive future. This initiative is part of the broader Sustainable Markets Initiative's mission to foster innovation for a better world.

Ayelabola emphasised the importance of the Expert Review Panel's role, stating that they will collaborate with Verdantix, an independent research firm known for its thought leadership in world-enhancing innovation. Together, they will evaluate nominations and assess their alignment with the ten Terra Carta articles, which outline principles for a sustainable future.

The 2023 Terra Carta Seal Award Expert Review Panel boasts a lineup of exceptional individuals, including Toyin Saraki herself, Ankit Todi, Mahindra Group's Ellen Jackowski, Hubert Danso, former National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Pok Wei-Heng, Mayor of Montreal, and several other distinguished figures.

Highlighting Saraki's qualifications for this role, Ayelabola noted her past experience as a judge for the annual MIT Solve competition at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Cannes Lions Film Festival. She has also recently served as a Grand Global Jury Member for the Fight for Access Accelerator Nigeria, a program led by Reckitt and Yunus Social Business.

Companies invited to apply for the Terra Carta Seal must demonstrate the success of a high-impact, large-scale project, initiative, or strategy aligned with one or more of the ten Terra Carta Articles. The final decision on Terra Carta Seal recipients will be made by the seven judges representing diverse organisations and countries, ensuring independence, expertise, and objectivity in the awards process.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

