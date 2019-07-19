We recently organized the Digital Depression Clinic to raise awareness and education about Suicide which was also backed by some Popular Online influencers such as Ogbeni Dipo, Omojuwa, Pamilerin and more. They also shared their opinions and support for the cause of mental health awareness. Just in case you missed the program, we have compiled some very useful points raised by our anchors of the program, Dr Ralph Emeka and Dr Toluse Francis for you from the programme.

Depression is very treatable yet many people suffer from it without getting the help needed

The first key point indicators for depression includes Sadness, loss of interest and loss of energy

Depression is NOT normal sadness which we all can experience for a few days when something is not going on well in our lives, know the difference





Depression and mental health is the real cause of suicide and not the consuptionsuption of pesticides. Restrictions of Dichlorvos is not an effective solution to suicide

Children can have depression too, surprised? Yes, but it’s a fact

Avoid making a depressed person feel they are lazy, or they should be able to snap out of it, or they are weak. Such attitudes damage their desire to seek help

Learn to mean it when you say "How are you?" to a depressed person, Not just as a routine greeting. Especially when you suspect someone may be facing challenges. Truly mean it

When trying to talk to someone who is depressed do not share your own story unless it has a positive end that can instill hope and strengthen them. Otherwise you worsen their despair and they might not let you know





Music is a good healing tool for getting out of depression,not depressing songs but songs that can lift your mood, just check youtube.

Get in touch with online mental health counsellors from Mentally aware Nigeria Initiative and Surpin in case you are feeling depressed, they are more than ready to help.

This program was proudly supported by SURPIN (Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative). Feeling depressed, reach out to the SURPIN helplines for help 09080217555

09034400009

08111909909

07013811143

Hausa -08142241007

This is a featured post