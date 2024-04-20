Zaria college to investigate 12 students suspected to be cultists

The suspected cultists were arrested and handed over to the police for further investigation.

Dr Suleiman Balarabe, the institution’s Provost, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen at the matriculation ceremony of NCE (Part-Time) for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the matriculation ceremony was held at the college premises on Saturday.

The provost said the establishment of the committee was part of the college’s determination to stem the challenge which posed a serious threat to the institution and its neighbourhood.

He explained that the activities of the suspected cultists leaked when a student complained to the security division that some students of the college were into cultism, revealing that they were trying to initiate him into the gang.

Balarabe added that the security division swung into action immediately through an intense investigation into the matter to uproot the gang.

“In the process, 12 students were found to be involved.

“After preliminary investigation at the college, the suspects were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department, Kaduna State Police Command for further investigation.

“Here in the college, we have established a committee to holistically dig to the roots of the matter and do away with it.

“The committee involves seasoned administrators, lecturers, security agencies as well as religious and traditional leaders,” Balarabe said.

The provost, therefore, admonished the matriculating students to shun anti-social behaviours, such as gangsterism, drug abuse, and indecent dressing, among others.

While urging them to be good ambassadors of the college, Balarabe encouraged the matriculants to follow the path of honour both within and outside the college.

This, according to him, will pave the way for the institution to continue to enjoy a good reputation for producing excellent teachers for the nation.

