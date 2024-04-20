Tinubu celebrates Onakoya's ingenuity to set new Guinness World chess record

Onakoya broke the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon in the early hours of Saturday, April 20, 2024, after playing for over 58 hours undefeated.

His feat, achieved in the heart of Times Square in New York City, United States, eclipsed the previous record of 56 hours and 9 minutes set in 2018 by Norwegian duo, Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad.

The Nigerian Chess Champion undertook the challenge to raise $1m for underprivileged African children to access education.

Tinubu praises Onakoya

Reacting to the development in a statement on Saturday, the President thanked Onakoya for displaying the resilience, self-belief, and ingenuity for which Nigerian youths are known.

Tinubu described the achievement of the Chess in Slums Africa founder as a "rare feat," especially for the reason driving his compelling demonstration of character.

"I celebrate this Nigerian Chess Champion and founder of Chess in Slums Africa for his rare feat, but especially for the reason driving this compelling demonstration of character, which is raising funds for African children to learn and find opportunity through chess.

"Tunde has shown a streak customary among Nigeria's youth population, the audacity to make good change happen; to baffle impossibility, and propel innovations and solutions to the nation’s challenges, even from corners of disadvantage," the statement partly read.

The President stressed that Nigeria's youths have demonstrated in all fields, including Afrobeats, Nollywood, the pulsating skit-making enterprise, education, science and technology, that great exploits can truly come from small quarters.

'I commend the inclination of Nigerians - across artificial partitions - for unity, once again exemplified through their undiluted support for this epoch-making endeavour.

"I assure all citizens that my administration remains strongly committed to creating and expanding opportunities for the youth to explore and exercise their abilities and become the symbols of greatness our nation represents into the future," he added.

Onakoya plays on after smashing world record

After reaching his target of 58 hours, the chess enthusiast continued to play as he targets to reach 60 hours.

In a post on his Twitter (now X) account, Onakoya announced his intention to push for an extra two hours as he seeks to further stamp his authority.