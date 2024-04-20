ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu celebrates Onakoya's ingenuity to set new Guinness World chess record

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu congratulated Onakoya for braving all the odds to set a new Guinness World record for a chess marathon.

Tinubu celebrates Onakoya's ingenuity to set new Guinness World chess record
Tinubu celebrates Onakoya's ingenuity to set new Guinness World chess record

Recommended articles

Onakoya broke the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon in the early hours of Saturday, April 20, 2024, after playing for over 58 hours undefeated.

His feat, achieved in the heart of Times Square in New York City, United States, eclipsed the previous record of 56 hours and 9 minutes set in 2018 by Norwegian duo, Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad.

The Nigerian Chess Champion undertook the challenge to raise $1m for underprivileged African children to access education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the development in a statement on Saturday, the President thanked Onakoya for displaying the resilience, self-belief, and ingenuity for which Nigerian youths are known.

Tinubu described the achievement of the Chess in Slums Africa founder as a "rare feat," especially for the reason driving his compelling demonstration of character.

We’re not stopping - Onakoya extends Guinness World record chess marathon target to 60 hours
We’re not stopping - Onakoya extends Guinness World record chess marathon target to 60 hours Pulse Nigeria

"I celebrate this Nigerian Chess Champion and founder of Chess in Slums Africa for his rare feat, but especially for the reason driving this compelling demonstration of character, which is raising funds for African children to learn and find opportunity through chess.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tunde has shown a streak customary among Nigeria's youth population, the audacity to make good change happen; to baffle impossibility, and propel innovations and solutions to the nation’s challenges, even from corners of disadvantage," the statement partly read.

The President stressed that Nigeria's youths have demonstrated in all fields, including Afrobeats, Nollywood, the pulsating skit-making enterprise, education, science and technology, that great exploits can truly come from small quarters.

'I commend the inclination of Nigerians - across artificial partitions - for unity, once again exemplified through their undiluted support for this epoch-making endeavour.

"I assure all citizens that my administration remains strongly committed to creating and expanding opportunities for the youth to explore and exercise their abilities and become the symbols of greatness our nation represents into the future," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

After reaching his target of 58 hours, the chess enthusiast continued to play as he targets to reach 60 hours.

In a post on his Twitter (now X) account, Onakoya announced his intention to push for an extra two hours as he seeks to further stamp his authority.

"We’re pushing to 60 hours guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going. We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world," he stated.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Onakoya thanks American counterpart after clocking 60-hour chess marathon record

Onakoya thanks American counterpart after clocking 60-hour chess marathon record

Tinubu celebrates Onakoya's ingenuity to set new Guinness World chess record

Tinubu celebrates Onakoya's ingenuity to set new Guinness World chess record

Parents to donate organs of their baby who died after falling from hotel window

Parents to donate organs of their baby who died after falling from hotel window

French police detain man who threatened to bomb Iran consulate in Paris

French police detain man who threatened to bomb Iran consulate in Paris

FCCPC begins fact-finding engagements in markets to crash food prices

FCCPC begins fact-finding engagements in markets to crash food prices

Gunmen kill 13 persons in fresh Plateau attack - Police

Gunmen kill 13 persons in fresh Plateau attack - Police

Aiyedatiwa, 15 other APC aspirants jostle for 171,922 votes at Ondo guber primary

Aiyedatiwa, 15 other APC aspirants jostle for 171,922 votes at Ondo guber primary

Tinubu wants South Korean company to establish production bases in Nigeria

Tinubu wants South Korean company to establish production bases in Nigeria

NCDC remains concerned as mysterious illness continues to spread in 3 northern states

NCDC remains concerned as mysterious illness continues to spread in 3 northern states

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

Suspected Yoruba nation agitators invade Oyo govt secretariat in army uniform [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Suspected Yoruba nation agitators invade Oyo govt secretariat in army uniform

Lagos seeks help in locating woman seen assaulting baby in viral video

Lagos seeks help in locating woman seen assaulting baby in viral video

Boko Haram kidnapped 276 Chibok schoolgirls in 2014, and more than 90 of them are still not back home

15 other times Nigerian students have been kidnapped in schools since Chibok in 2014