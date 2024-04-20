Tinubu’s aide donates foodstuff to victims of attacks in Kogi community

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agojeju-Odo and Abejukolo communities in Omala were attacked by suspected herdsmen on April 4.

A total of 25 persons were reportedly killed and several others injured by the assailants.

The President’s aide and a delegation from the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme, visited the area to commiserate with the people over the unfortunate incident.

Essiet emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence which remained an important tool and pillar for development, adding that it could make or mar any community.

Represented by Lateefa Isah, Essiet conveyed the goodwill message of President Tinubu to the people of Omala and donated 80 bags of rice to the victims.

She reiterated the commitment of the President to continuously support all Nigerian citizens.

“These bags of rice are part of the palliatives from Mr President. They were delivered by my office to assist victims of conflict in the Omala Local Government Area.

“President Tinubu is committed to protecting lives and property of all Nigerians. He has also resolved to engage Nigerian citizens at the grassroots for all-inclusive governance,” she said.

Also speaking, the Head of the Kogi State CARES Coordination Unit, Sani Haruna, said the Omala community had benefited from NG-CARES intervention through the Kogi State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA).

He described NG-CARES as a development programme designed to expand access to livelihood support and food security services, as well as grants for poor and vulnerable households and firms.

Haruna urged the community to take advantage of the government’s intervention through the NG-CARES programme to attract more developments to the area.

According to him, CSDA and Fadama are some of the NG-CARES interventions that the Omale community could benefit from.

The District Head of Abejukolo, Chief Suleiman Abimaje, who spoke on behalf of the community, appreciated the Federal and State Governments for their support.

