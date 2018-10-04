Pulse.ng logo
Toddler, 4 others burn to death in tanker accident in Ondo

Toddler, 4 others burn to death in tanker accident in Ondo play Scene of the tanker accident in Ondo (Sahara Reporters)

Five people, including a toddler, were burnt to death when a fuel tanker carrying 33,000 litres of petrol fell at Shagari Village junction on Akure-Owo expressway in Akure, Ondo State, on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

According to a report by ThisDay, the tanker fell and spilled its content on the road after swerving off its lane to avoid a speeding private car, leading to an inferno.

One commercial bus, six private cars, several motorcycles, two residential houses and many shops along the road were also consumed in the fire.

The deceased were occupants of the burnt vehicles who were trapped inside them as the inferno spread, according to an eyewitness.

"The tanker was on a high speed when a Toyota Corolla car suddenly crossed the road, as the tanker driver was trying to avoid hitting the car, he swerved off his lane and the vehicle fell on the car and later caught fire immediately," the eyewitness told ThisDay.

The eyewitness also reported that emergency services, including the Ondo State Fire Service and the Ondo State Police Command, didn't arrive on the scene for hours.

The Police Command's Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, said the command will investigate the incident to determine what happened.

The accident happened just a short distance from the Akure mega filling station that belongs to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Similar accident in Lagos killed 12 people

The incident comes three months after at least 12 died when a Mack tanker truck, loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), lost control of its brake and exploded on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after spilling its content on June 28, 2018.

