Tinubu's minister tackles social media critics for calling him overrated

It all started on Thursday, April 4, 2024, when an X user, Kelvin Odanz, expressed his disappointment over the minister's performance after he had rooted for him.

"Rooted so hard for Bosun Tijanni. Because we needed "young people" with "fresh ideas" in govt. It is not even 1 year yet and I am already screaming Omo," he tweeted.

Odanz's criticism clearly didn't go down well with Tijani, who didn't hesitate to fire a rebuttal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before proceeding to reel out the programmes and initiatives he has undertaken in his seven months in office, the minister urged the critic to share fresh ideas he'd like to see moving forward.

His reply can be seen in the tweet below.

In a similar development, another X user, Tahir Abubakar, also came for Tijani in a post on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The user with the handle @mni_JJ wrote that the Communications Minister was overrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bosun Tijjani was overrated,” Abubakar posted.

Meanwhile, Tajani calmly responded to the critic by sending wishes to him, his family and friends.

The minister, via his handle @bosuntijani, wrote, “May the season bring you, your family, friends and Sheikh good tidings!”

Tijani has come in for criticisms in recent times following a proposed National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Workshop slated for April 15th to 18th, 2024.

Many Nigerians have argued that the initiative may not yield the required results due to the poor state of electricity in the country, which in their opinion, should have been prioritised by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT