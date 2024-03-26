Tinubu to attend burial of 17 soldiers killed in Delta

This was announced in a statement by Army spokesperson, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu would be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

Nwachukwu said the slain soldiers would be laid to rest at the National Cemetery, Abuja, at 3 pm.

It would be recalled that the troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion were killed in an ambush while on a mission in Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The military has reported they were on a “peaceful and mediatory mission” in response to a reported communal clash between the community and Okoloba in Bomadi LGA of Delta.

The Nigerian Army is not fond of publicly disclosing the identity of fallen personnel, especially in the case of mass casualties, but it made an exception for the Okuama victims in a publication on Monday, March 18.

You’ll also recall that following the incident, the president in his reaction to the attack granted “full authority” to the military to bring anybody found to have been responsible for the attack to justice.

In a separate statement earlier on Monday, Army spokesperson, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said efforts are ongoing to carry out the directive.

