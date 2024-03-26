Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu to attend burial of 17 soldiers killed in Delta

Bayo Wahab

Nwachukwu said the slain soldiers would be laid to rest at the National Cemetery, Abuja, at 3 pm.

Military personnel killed in Delta State [Nigerian Army]
Military personnel killed in Delta State [Nigerian Army]

Recommended articles

This was announced in a statement by Army spokesperson, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu would be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

Nwachukwu said the slain soldiers would be laid to rest at the National Cemetery, Abuja, at 3 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be recalled that the troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion were killed in an ambush while on a mission in Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The military has reported they were on a “peaceful and mediatory mission” in response to a reported communal clash between the community and Okoloba in Bomadi LGA of Delta.

The Nigerian Army is not fond of publicly disclosing the identity of fallen personnel, especially in the case of mass casualties, but it made an exception for the Okuama victims in a publication on Monday, March 18.

You’ll also recall that following the incident, the president in his reaction to the attack granted “full authority” to the military to bring anybody found to have been responsible for the attack to justice.

In a separate statement earlier on Monday, Army spokesperson, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said efforts are ongoing to carry out the directive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Troops are determined to get to these criminals, there is certainly no hiding place for them,” he said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Governor appoints Kwankwaso’s son as commissioner

Kano Governor appoints Kwankwaso’s son as commissioner

IBEDC partners FG agency to tackle energy theft, identifies 1,459 cases

IBEDC partners FG agency to tackle energy theft, identifies 1,459 cases

Tinubu to attend burial of 17 soldiers killed in Delta

Tinubu to attend burial of 17 soldiers killed in Delta

10,000 orphans receive 66 cows from Senator Yari for Ramadan celebrations

10,000 orphans receive 66 cows from Senator Yari for Ramadan celebrations

Gov Otu sets up 8-man committee to tackle illegal mining in Cross River

Gov Otu sets up 8-man committee to tackle illegal mining in Cross River

Ondo APC mourns Akintelure, gubernatorial aspirant, after sudden demise

Ondo APC mourns Akintelure, gubernatorial aspirant, after sudden demise

As Honduras president, Hernandez helped smuggle cocaine to US

As Honduras president, Hernandez helped smuggle cocaine to US

Nigerians must do their best for country's progress - Ex-Buhari Aide

Nigerians must do their best for country's progress - Ex-Buhari Aide

US governor bans children under 14 from having social media accounts

US governor bans children under 14 from having social media accounts

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wike set to use ₦1.15trn to transform FCT, rural communities for better living

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

Governor Idris plans to transform political thugs into employers of labour

HPV Vaccine administered in secondary schools [Punch Newspapers]

Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu in court on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. [AriseTV]

Nnamdi Kanu prefers to be sent to Kuje prison instead of DSS facility