Army announces names of 17 soldiers killed in shocking Delta attack

The troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion were killed in an ambush while on a mission in Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The military has reported they were on a "peaceful and mediatory mission" in response to a reported communal clash between the community and Okoloba in Bomadi LGA of Delta.

The Nigerian Army is not fond of publicly disclosing the identity of fallen personnel, especially in the case of mass casualties, but it made an exception for the Okuama victims in a publication on Monday, March 18.

While initial official government statements had reported 16 dead, the Army posted the names and images of 17 casualties late on Monday.

Names of fallen soldiers in Delta:

Lt Col AH Ali Maj SD Shafa Maj DE Obi Capt U Zakari SSgt Yahaya Saidu Cpl Yahaya Danbaba Cpl Kabiru Bashir LCpl Bulus Haruna LCpl Sole Opeyemi LCpl Bello Anas LCpl Hamman Peter LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi Pte Alhaji Isah Pte Clement Francis Pte Abubakar Ali Pte Ibrahim Adamu Pte Adamu Ibrahim

Army vows to hunt down attackers

In his reaction to the attack on Sunday, March 17, President Bola Tinubu granted "full authority" to the military to bring anybody found to have been responsible for the attack to justice.

In a separate statement earlier on Monday, Army spokesperson, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said efforts are ongoing to carry out the directive.