Army announces names of 17 soldiers killed in shocking Delta attack

Samson Toromade

The Nigerian Army is not fond of publicly disclosing the identity of fallen personnel.

17 military personnel killed in Delta State [Nigerian Army]
17 military personnel killed in Delta State [Nigerian Army]

The troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion were killed in an ambush while on a mission in Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The military has reported they were on a "peaceful and mediatory mission" in response to a reported communal clash between the community and Okoloba in Bomadi LGA of Delta.

The Nigerian Army is not fond of publicly disclosing the identity of fallen personnel, especially in the case of mass casualties, but it made an exception for the Okuama victims in a publication on Monday, March 18.

While initial official government statements had reported 16 dead, the Army posted the names and images of 17 casualties late on Monday.

  1. Lt Col AH Ali
  2. Maj SD Shafa
  3. Maj DE Obi
  4. Capt U Zakari
  5. SSgt Yahaya Saidu
  6. Cpl Yahaya Danbaba
  7. Cpl Kabiru Bashir
  8. LCpl Bulus Haruna
  9. LCpl Sole Opeyemi
  10. LCpl Bello Anas
  11. LCpl Hamman Peter
  12. LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi
  13. Pte Alhaji Isah
  14. Pte Clement Francis
  15. Pte Abubakar Ali
  16. Pte Ibrahim Adamu
  17. Pte Adamu Ibrahim

In his reaction to the attack on Sunday, March 17, President Bola Tinubu granted "full authority" to the military to bring anybody found to have been responsible for the attack to justice.

In a separate statement earlier on Monday, Army spokesperson, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said efforts are ongoing to carry out the directive.

"Troops are determined to get to these criminals, there is certainly no hiding place for them," he said.

Samson Toromade

