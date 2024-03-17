ADVERTISEMENT
Killers of military personnel in Delta community won't go unpunished - Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

16 army personnel were gruesomely murdered while on a peace mission in a Delta community.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency}

Tinubu also condemned the incident, describing the perpetrators of the act as "cowardly."

No fewer than 16 military personnel, including a commanding officer, two majors, one captain, and 12 soldiers, were murdered in cold blood by hoodlums in the Okuama community of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The slain officers were on a rescue mission to the community, which had been embroiled in a land dispute with the Okoloba community.

Reacting to the incident in a message on Sunday, March 17, 2024, the President said the killing was uncalled for and dreadful.

“As the Commander-in-Chief, I join all well-meaning Nigerians and the men and women of our armed forces to mourn and express my profound grief over the needless death of our gallant soldiers.

“I extend my profound condolences to the families of these fallen soldiers, their colleagues, and their loved ones. The military high command is already responding to this incident. The cowardly offenders responsible for this heinous crime will not go unpunished,” Tinubu's message on his X account read partly.

The President highlighted that the killing has further demonstrated the inherent dangers servicemen and women face in their line of duty.

“I salute their heroism, courage, and uncommon grit and patriotism.

“As a nation, we must constantly remember and honour all those who have paid the ultimate price to keep our nation safe, strong, and united. The officers and men who died in the Okuama community have joined the pantheon of great men and women who gave their all, with honour, in the service of our fatherland.

“Members of our armed forces are at the heart and core of our nationhood. Any attack on them is a direct attack on our nation. We will not accept this wicked act,” he said.

Tinubu stated that the Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher General Musa, have been granted full authority to ensure that anybody found guilty of the dastardly act is brought to justice.

“My government will not relent until we achieve peace and tranquillity in every part of Nigeria,” he added.

