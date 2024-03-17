ADVERTISEMENT
Army recovers 14 bodies in Delta community; hearts, stomachs sliced off

Nurudeen Shotayo

16 Army personnel, including four senior officers and 12 soldiers, were killed while on a peace mission in the Delta community.

Army recovers 14 bodies in Delta community; hearts, stomachs sliced off/Illustration [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]
Army recovers 14 bodies in Delta community; hearts, stomachs sliced off/Illustration [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

The recovery mission was carried out by soldiers of the joint task force under the supervision of the General Officer Commanding 6 division Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, in the early hours of Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Recall that 16 army personnel, including four senior officers and 12 soldiers, were killed while on a peace mission in the Delta community on Thursday.

The incident happened when the slain military personnel responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between Okuama and Okoloba communities.

Meanwhile, some of the recovered bodies were said to have been severed, with some beheaded while others had their stomachs and hearts ripped off.

The bodies of a Commanding Officer and two majors were seen floating by the river bank at the NDDC jetty in the coastal Delta community as others were separated on land.

Meanwhile, operatives of the 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, have cordoned off the entire communities in Bomadi and Ughelli south local government areas of Delta State.

The division also oversees the 63 brigades in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Pulse reported that the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has ordered a probe into the tragic incident to unmask the culprits.

Army also said some suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings.

