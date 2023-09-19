Tinubu says he has capacity to make decisions that’ll solve oil & gas industry problems

The President said this on Monday, September 18, 2023, when he played host to a delegation of global leadership of ExxonMobil in New York.

Tinubu said following his career in the private sector where he worked as an accountant in the oil and gas industry, he has proven his capacity to make difficult decisions.

He said as a President, he is best prepared to solve problems and crush all bottlenecks in the oil and gas industry.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Tinubu promised to remove the bottlenecks to wealth and job creation for Nigerians.

“The knotty issues require direct supervision on my part. Despite many contending obligations, I will sit down and oversee the process of removing these encumbrances to job and wealth creation for the Nigerian people. We know the industry. We grew up in it. We are positioned to solve the problems, and we are pragmatic, and we will solve the problem,” the President said.

However, during their meeting, ExxonMobil President of Global Upstream Operations, Liam Mallon, said he’s aware of Tinubu’s personal commitment to Nigeria.

He promised to support the president’s efforts with new investment as he pledged new production of nearly 40,000 bpd in its Nigerian operations.