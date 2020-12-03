In a condolence message to the governor on Wednesday, Tinubu described the tragedy as callous and gruesome.

The APC leader said that the cold-blooded murder of the innocent rice farmers, who were toiling to eke out a living for themselves and their families and provide food security for the nation, was not only callous but satanic.

“It is with utmost sorrow and distress that I commiserate with you on the dastardly and inhuman killing of dozens of farmers in Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, on Saturday.

“The cold-blooded murder of these innocent citizens, toiling to eke out a living for themselves and their families and provide food security for our nation is not only callous but satanic.

“I recall your strident sacrifices to ensure that millions of displaced Borno residents are resettled in their ancestral homes and return to their various occupations.

“These efforts have not only helped in increasing agricultural output but have also given joy to the displaced.

“Your Excellency, this unfortunate incident despite your spirited efforts in complementing the efforts of the Federal security forces is a sad reminder that the war against these desperate and blood-thirsty insurgents will require more efforts to win.

“My hope and prayer is that Allah will give you the courage to continue to provide succour to your people even in the face of this rather depressing event,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 43 rice farmers were murdered by the Boko Haram insurgents in the dastardly act on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in Borno.