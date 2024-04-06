Tinubu appeals for peace in Africa and global trouble spots

Tinubu stated this while addressing members of the Diplomatic Corps and Heads of International Organizations during Ramadan Iftar on Friday in Abuja.

The President urged the ambassadors to convey the message of peace and stability to their respective countries.

“It is an honour for me to speak to you collectively and share with you the diverse culture that Nigeria embodies. Sharing this moment with you is a privilege for us,” he said.

Reflecting on the essence of Ramadan, Tinubu emphasised the values of tolerance and perseverance, noting their importance in fostering peace and stability worldwide.

“Ramadan is a period of self-denial, sharing, tolerance, and perseverance. It is a time for us to bring peace and stability to the world. I appreciate your coming and sharing of peace with us,” the President said.

Tinubu appealed to members of the Diplomatic Corps to extend their care and support to the needy and the vulnerable, noting the collective responsibility to promote peace and stability globally.

“Let us in our hearts care for the needy and those who have nothing. Together, we can promote peace and stability in the world. It is what you need to convey to your various countries, that stability and peace are attainable.

”We should all come together to promote peace in the world. There will be no economic stability without peace in the world,” the President stated.

Ambassador Salaheddine Ibrahim, High Commissioner of Cameroon and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps expressed gratitude for the invitation to share Iftar with Tinubu.

He prayed the blessings of the last days of Ramadan on Nigeria and wished Tinubu fruitful stewardship for peace and prosperity in the country.

Commending the President for bringing renewed hope to Nigerians, Ibrahim assured him that Nigeria can rely on the international community as a veritable partner.

Earlier at the State House mosque, the President joined other Muslim faithful to participate in the closing of the Ramadan Tafsir.

He urged the Muslim faithful to uphold the lessons of the Holy month beyond the fasting season by living in peace and harmony with one another.

