The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Timi of Ede honours former minister Dambazau with 'Jagunmolu' title

News Agency Of Nigeria

The coronation is part of activities lined up to commemorate the 15th coronation anniversary of the Royal Father.

Former Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau [Guardian]
Former Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau [Guardian]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the chairman, Planning Committee, Prof. Tajudeen Akanji, in Ile-Ife.

Akanji said that the coronation, which will hold June 7, is part of activities lined up to commemorate the 15th coronation anniversary of the Royal Father.

He said Dambazau has distinguished himself as a personality with a remarkable track record of service and leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was chosen for this prestigious role due to his significant contributions to the nation and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

"As the Barade of Kano, Dambazau has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication to public service and his appointment as the Jagunmolu of Ede land further attests to his esteemed reputation and influence in the community," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, Ibori in Aso Rock

Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, Ibori in Aso Rock

I will prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, says Tinubu

I will prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, says Tinubu

PDP, Odii to call 60 witnesses against Gov. Nwifuru’s victory

PDP, Odii to call 60 witnesses against Gov. Nwifuru’s victory

Timi of Ede honours former minister Dambazau with 'Jagunmolu' title

Timi of Ede honours former minister Dambazau with 'Jagunmolu' title

NLC declares strike, demands fuel price reversal

NLC declares strike, demands fuel price reversal

Gbajabiamila thanks Tinubu for appointing him as Chief of Staff

Gbajabiamila thanks Tinubu for appointing him as Chief of Staff

APM's election tribunal case against Tinubu hits brick wall

APM's election tribunal case against Tinubu hits brick wall

INEC rejects court admittance of its own documents in Peter Obi's petition

INEC rejects court admittance of its own documents in Peter Obi's petition

Court upholds Iyorchia Ayu's suspension from PDP

Court upholds Iyorchia Ayu's suspension from PDP

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others