Timi of Ede honours former minister Dambazau with 'Jagunmolu' title

This is contained in a statement by the chairman, Planning Committee, Prof. Tajudeen Akanji, in Ile-Ife.

Akanji said that the coronation, which will hold June 7, is part of activities lined up to commemorate the 15th coronation anniversary of the Royal Father.

He said Dambazau has distinguished himself as a personality with a remarkable track record of service and leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was chosen for this prestigious role due to his significant contributions to the nation and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.