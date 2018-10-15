Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Timi Frank condemns Buhari’s Executive Order 6

Timi Frank condemns Buhari’s Executive Order 6

Timi Frank said Buhari’s the recently signed Executive Order 6 is "a reminiscent of the infamous and draconian Decree No. 4 of 1984”.

  • Published:
Here’s what Buhari’s new corruption law really means play Timi Frank condemns Buhari's Executive Order 6. (Presidency)

The former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s recently signed Executive Order 6 as a "reminiscent of the infamous and draconian Decree No. 4 of 1984”.

Implementing the EO6, President Buhari directed the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to place 50 highly placed Nigerians on watch list.

In a statement made available to Pulse, in Sunday, October 14, 2018, Frank said the move was to “weaken” the leaders of opposition political parties ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Timi Frank condemns Buhari’s remarks on Saraki’s Supreme Court victory play Timi Frank condemns Buhari's Executive Order 6. (Pulse)

 

Frank alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida; presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, were among the major targets of the EO6 currently being implemented.

Others, according to Frank are Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, General Aliyu Gusau, Gen. TY Danjuma, Pastor David Oyedepo, Rev Fr. Mathew Hassan Kukah, Sheik Gumi, traditional rulers, businessmen and women “in support of Atiku’s presidential ambition.”

ALSO READ: Buhari bans 50 high profile Nigerians from travelling abroad 

“The earlier list released to the media was a distraction from the real targets which will soon be made public,” Frank said.

“The latest order is a draconian measure to frighten the opposition elements from challenging him in the coming election.  it is a reminiscent of the infamous and draconian Decree No. 4 of 1984 which was cruelly pursued and enforced by the incumbent President who was then the Military Head of State.

"Unknown to gullible ones, President Buhari is playing godfather to corrupt people in his administration. For Nigerians to take this order serious, I hope the ban will include Adams Oshiomhole, Rotimi Amaechi, former SGF Babachir Lawal, Buhari's Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, his former Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun, Lai Muhammed, former DSS boss Lawal Daura, GMD of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru and the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu - for skipping the mandatory NYSC service - among others,” he said.

'EO6 not targeted at opposition'

Meanwhile, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, has said that the EO6 is not a political weapon targetted at the opposition.

Shehu was reacting to cross sections of divergence views on the commencement of the implementation of the EO6 by the federal government.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 These 35 politicians, ex-military chiefs are on Buhari’s travel ban listbullet
2 Buhari bans 50 high profile Nigerians from travelling abroadbullet
3 This is what 'Minimum Wage' in Nigeria really meansbullet

Related Articles

Buhari will lose to Atiku at Aso Villa polling unit, says ex-APC chieftain
Aisha Buhari First Lady’s aide who “received N2.5bn” from politicians, businessmen released
Osun Governorship Election Timi Frank calls for INEC chairman’s resignation
Aisha Buhari Ex-APC chieftain wants EFCC to probe N2.5bn scam in First Lady’s office
Osun Governorship Election APC, INEC want to deploy scientific rigging – Timi Frank
Edwin Clark Police IG, Ibrahim Idris should be sacked – Timi Frank
#NotTooYoungToRun Young aspirants can’t afford party nomination forms, says group
Timi Frank Reject APC in 2019 - Ex-spokesman advises Nigerians
Timi Frank Ex-APC spokesman urges N’Assembly to reject Buhari’s loan requests
Buhari President says he is not afraid of free and fair elections

Local

FG denies alleged plans to sell NLNG
Niger Delta youths back Kachikwu, dismiss claims on his degree classification
Garba Shehu says politicians are to blame for insecurity, killings
EO 6, not political weapon against political opponents, says Presidency
The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Revd Matthew Hassan Kukah has said that politics has become a killing game in Nigeria.
Rev. Kukah says he didn't endorse Atiku for President in 2019
Kano Gov Ganduje: 8 Things to know about bribe video
8 Things you need to know about viral video of Governor Ganduje allegedly hiding bribe in his babanriga
X
Advertisement