The former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s recently signed Executive Order 6 as a "reminiscent of the infamous and draconian Decree No. 4 of 1984”.

Implementing the EO6, President Buhari directed the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to place 50 highly placed Nigerians on watch list.

In a statement made available to Pulse, in Sunday, October 14, 2018, Frank said the move was to “weaken” the leaders of opposition political parties ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Frank alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida; presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, were among the major targets of the EO6 currently being implemented.

Others, according to Frank are Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, General Aliyu Gusau, Gen. TY Danjuma, Pastor David Oyedepo, Rev Fr. Mathew Hassan Kukah, Sheik Gumi, traditional rulers, businessmen and women “in support of Atiku’s presidential ambition.”

“The earlier list released to the media was a distraction from the real targets which will soon be made public,” Frank said.

“The latest order is a draconian measure to frighten the opposition elements from challenging him in the coming election. it is a reminiscent of the infamous and draconian Decree No. 4 of 1984 which was cruelly pursued and enforced by the incumbent President who was then the Military Head of State.

"Unknown to gullible ones, President Buhari is playing godfather to corrupt people in his administration. For Nigerians to take this order serious, I hope the ban will include Adams Oshiomhole, Rotimi Amaechi, former SGF Babachir Lawal, Buhari's Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, his former Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun, Lai Muhammed, former DSS boss Lawal Daura, GMD of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru and the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu - for skipping the mandatory NYSC service - among others,” he said.

'EO6 not targeted at opposition'

Meanwhile, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, has said that the EO6 is not a political weapon targetted at the opposition.

Shehu was reacting to cross sections of divergence views on the commencement of the implementation of the EO6 by the federal government.