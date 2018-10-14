Pulse.ng logo
35 Politicians, ex-military chiefs on Buhari’s travel ban list

These 35 politicians, ex-military chiefs are on Buhari’s travel ban list

Implementing President Buhari's Executive Order 6 means these 35 top politicians, ex-military chiefs, and others cannot travel out of the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
I'm a slow reader, Buhari says as he promises to sign CFTA play

Buhari signs executive order on corruption

(Presidency)

President Muhammadu Buhari – under the Executive Order 6 -- barred 50 high profile Nigerians from travelling out of the country.

In a statement on Saturday, October 13, 2018, by presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, President Buhari mandated the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to implement the EO6 in “full force”.

5 ways Malami is messing with Buhari's head over Malabu deal play

AGF Malami and President Buhari sign dotted lines

(State House)

 

“A number of enforcement procedures are currently in place by which the Nigeria Immigration Service and other security agencies have placed no fewer than 50 high profile persons directly affected by EO6 on watch-list and restricted them from leaving the county pending the determination of their cases,” the statement said.

Dasuki, 13 former governors, 7 ex- ministers affected

According to TheNation, former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), ex-governors Saminu Turaki (Jigawa), Murtala Nyako (Adamawa), Adebayo Alao-Akala (Oyo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Rasheed Ladoja (Oyo), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), Muazu Babangida Aliyu (Niger); Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu); Sule Lamido (Jigawa); Gbenga Daniel (Ogun); and Ibrahim Shehu Shema (Katsina).

Dasuki involved in the death of 100,000 Nigerians - Malami play

AGF Malami says the federal government cannot release Dasuki because the allegation against him is a matter of public interest.

(Punch)

 

The ex-ministers are Nenadi Usman, Bashir Yuguda, Jumoke Akinjide; Bala Mohammed; Abba Moro; Femi Fani-Kayode; and Ahmadu Fintiri.

Others include a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh; ex- Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral A. D. Jibrin; a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Dikko Umar; a former Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero; and a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu; Chairman Emeritus of AIT/ Raypower, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi; Waripamowei  Dudafa (a former  Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan); a former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent Umezulike; a former judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia.

Also on the list are a former national publicity secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh; Chief Jide Omokore; Ricky Tarfa; and Dele Belgore (SAN).

ALSO READ: President Buhari orders military to stand for democracy, civil authority

PDP Leaders decry Metuh’s deteriorating health play

PDP Leaders decry Metuh’s deteriorating health

(NAN)

 

According to the Presidency, the financial transactions of these persons of interest are being monitored by the relevant agencies “to ensure that the assets are not dissipated and such persons do not interfere with, nor howsoever corrupt the investigation and litigation processes.

“It is instructive to note that EO6 was specifically directed to relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure that all assets within a minimum value of N50 million or equivalent, subject to investigation or litigation are protected from dissipation by employing all available lawful means, pending the final determination of any corruption-related matter,” the statement added.

PDP reacts

But, the PDP believes EO6 is a clampdown on the country’s democratic order.

"This is a draconian step is clearly targeted at members of the opposition parties, perceived political enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari, well-meaning Nigerians, including members of the business community, religious leaders, former political leaders and traditional rulers, who are perceived to be averse to President Buhari’s re-election bid," PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan cried out.

