Thugs reportedly destroy APC factional secretariat in Rivers

Hoodlums have reportedly destroyed the secretariat of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state.

According to Vanguard, the secretariat houses the Senator Magnus Abe faction of the APC.

Abe's supporters have accused the Rivers chairman of APC, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree of masterminding the attack.

Flag-Amachree had earlier threatened to shut down any other secretariat being used by any parallel group, according to the report.

Speaking on the incident, a member of the House of Reps, Elder Chidi Wihioka said “Whoever that is behind this should be arrested and made to pay for the damages done to the secretariat. We are in a civilised society and people should not take laws into their hands.

“We condemn a situation, where men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad would be use by one person to cause mayhem. The vandalised secretariat is the authentic secretariat of APC in Rivers State. Court verdict is very clear on who is the genuine chairman of APC in Rivers State.

“It would be noted that the purported State chairman of APC in the State, Flag-Amachree, had earlier warned that the leadership of the party in the State, would clamp down on any parallel secretariat in the State.”

APC reacts

Meanwhile, the Rivers APC spokesman, Chris Finebone has denied the allegations levelled against Flag-Amachree.

According to Finebone, “The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, heard about the incident like any other on social media this afternoon. We are clueless about what anyone is saying is responsible for what happened.

“When the media disclosed to us that there was a rumour about a group of persons that was on the verge of setting up a parallel state secretariat of our party, we couldn’t understand why and where such was coming from.

“However, following persistent pressure from the media, the State Chairman, Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree responded that should the rumour become reality, then the party will explore all lawful means to get law enforcement agencies to seal such a parallel office.

“We call on security agencies to thoroughly investigate the false accusation being peddled around including what we are hearing that what happened was an unfolding internal war amongst the Abe group over sharing of proceeds from NDDC contracts between their campaign Director General and a chieftain of their group.”

Vanguard reports that the incident took place early on Saturday, August 11, 2018.