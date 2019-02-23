Two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State and two others have been killed by thugs in Andoni local government area of the state on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

The APC's spokesperson for Rivers State, Senibo Finebone, alleged that thugs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shot Chief Mowan Etete, a former council chairman, to death on Saturday.

He was killed alongside his brother and another victim believed to be his cousin, according to a report by Premium Times.

A former official member of the APC Rivers State Executive committee, identified as Ignatius, was also killed in Ajakaja, also in Andoni.

"It's instructive to note that PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus is from Andoni LGA in Rivers State," Finebone noted.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Omoni Nnamdi, said authorities are already aware of the killings and making efforts to arrest the perpetrators.

"We have intensified efforts to arrest the killers and we have tried to restore normalcy," he said.

The killings are believed to be in connection to the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections taking place across the country.