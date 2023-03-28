ADVERTISEMENT
There will peaceful transmission of power to Tinubu on May 29 - FG insists

News Agency Of Nigeria

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Mustapha, who is also the Chairman, Presidential Transition Council, gave the assurance on Tuesday at a news conference to brief journalist on the updates of the transitional process since the committee was inaugurated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government on April 14 inaugurated a 22-man Presidential Transition Council ahead of the 2023 handover to the incoming government.

“The transition process is on course and all efforts are being made to ensure that it is smooth and on May 29, there would be peaceful formal transfer of power to the new president-elect.”

According to him, the process of interface is necessary so as to keep Nigerians abreast of developments, build inclusiveness and lay a solid foundation for peaceful transition of power in the country.

The Presidential Transition Council which was inaugurated on Feb. 24 is made up of 24 members which includes two persons from the President-Elect’s team.

“After the declaration of His Excellency, Asiwaju-Bola Tinubu as the President-Elect, the PTC requested him to nominate his representatives on the council as provided in the Executive Order.

“The President-elect nominated His Excellency, Atiku Bagudu, the Governor of Kebbi State and Chief Olawale Edun both of whom have since joined the process actively.“

Answering questions on any interference owing to the ongoing court proceedings on election, Mustapha said that litigation would not stop the transition process.

“It is a constitutional matter and whether all the litigations concerning the election petitions are resolved or not, it will not in anyway stop the formal transfer of power on May 29.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is not spending a day extra after the 29 of May to handover power to whoever has been declared by the INEC.

“The court processes will continue and we are doing everything to ensure that the transition process is not truncated, Federal Government has issued a statement to that effect,” SGF said.

