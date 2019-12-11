For years now, TECNO has proven time and again that they are a brand tailored specifically for Nigerians, well this Christmas, TECNO has positioned itself to do just that again.

TECNO recognizes that the Christmas season is a time for families to come together and show each other love. So, the brand has decided to reward existing and new customers by putting smiles on their faces and bringing their FAMILY’S WISH to life.

TECNO will make your Christmas wishes come true!

Here is how it is all going to play out online and offline.

Online, on TECNO’s social Facebook page, you are to state your family’s wish and then mention why TECNO should make that wish come true. You can also make a wish on your own Twitter and Instagram accounts with the hashtag #TECNOGratitudeXmas. Every week, the most emotional and authenticated wishes will be selected and rewarded with their exact wish! Entries close on the 20th of December. All wishes must be made using #TECNOGratitudeXmas.

This gets even more interesting offline.

TECNO will be expressing their gratitude to both existing and new customers. Any existing user can walk into any TECNO Store and fill a wish card with their family’s wish.

New customers on the other hand are to buy a TECNO phone to win gifts and make a wish for their family. Every customer that buys a phone will get instant gifts and still be able to make a wish.

This is definitely a perfect way to wrap up the year with a bang!

Obviously, TECNO keeps topping their last acts of good! If this doesn’t spell out clearly that they are a brand that cares, I don’t know what will.

Christmas can’t get merrier than this Nigerians! Why don’t you get your wishes ready and hop on the glee train!

For more details on how to make your wishes, click on this link; https://youtu.be/xRxedIP6JmA

