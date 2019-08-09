This award was presented to her by the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan during the 2nd National MSME Awards 2019 at the Banquet Hall, State House, Aso Rock, Abuja.

Tara Fela-Durotoye has helped build the make-up industry in Nigeria from the ground up as she founded Africa’s first indigenous make up brand over 2 decades ago, House of Tara International. While Ali Baba received the award for being the trailblazer in the comedy industry.

With over 2 decades of being in the beauty business, Tara Fela-Durotoye is most passionate about female empowerment and helping women run more successful businesses with initiatives like the Beauty Entrepreneur scheme which has set up over 15,000 women to own their own beauty business. There is also a bi-annual event to reward the top Beauty Entrepreneurs tagged ”1000 Voices”. This platform is specially designed to celebrate and reward the top 1000 beauty entrepreneurs and sales representatives in the business.

Tara Fela-Durotoye is also responsible for the growth of the beauty industry through Nigeria’s first makeup conference in 2014 tagged Make-up in Nigeria Conference (MINC). This conference featured the shapers of make-up artistry in Nigeria, amassing a combined 80 years of experience in the industry.

Building up other women and giving them a rope to climb to the very top of their makeup artistry career is also one of the formidable platforms Mrs. Fela-Durotoye has created, having trained over 5,000 professional Makeup Artistes (MUA) both home and abroad (Seychelles, Ghana, Liberia, UK to mention a few). All of these professional MUAs have gone on to start their own beauty businesses and are making waves at it e.g @talamode, @rhokefella etc

Mentorship and career advocacy is also one of Tara’s greatest passions as she has gone on to establish the TFD Series with her mentor, Ibukun Awosika, where young females are mentored on starting and sustaining successful businesses, wealth creation, choosing the right spouse and all in all, living a well-rounded life to the fullest.

The support Mrs. Fela-Durotoye shows isn’t limited to just makeup artistes but also extends to other fairly new beauty businesses. E.g Hegai & Esther, Vane, Taos, all of these beauty brands are retailed across all 24 House of Tara studios nationwide. “Paying It Forward” is one of Mrs. Fela-Durotoye phrases which she lives by as it definitely creates a ripple effect in the industry and world at large.

House of Tara International is Africa’s first indigenous makeup brand that caters to all women of color, currently has 26 branches, 14 makeup schools and 2 franchises nationwide.

This is a featured post