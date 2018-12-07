Tanker spills fuel on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in speeding accident

news

A petrol tanker spilled its content on the OPIC end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after falling on its side during an accident believed to have been caused by overspeeding.

The 33,000-litre tanker fell at the boundary between Lagos and Ogun States on Friday, December 7, 2018, according to a report by Channels Television.

The accident caused panic in the area as people ran for safety while emergency services were mobilised to the scene. The resulting gridlock affected both incoming and outbound traffic as vehicles were diverted to alternative routes.

The eyewitnesses, who spoke to Channels TV, said the over-speeding of the tanker driver led to the accident.