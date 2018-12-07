Pulse.ng logo
Tanker spills fuel on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in speeding accident

The accident caused panic in the area as people ran for safety while emergency services were mobilised to the scene.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tanker spills fuel on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in accident play Fuel tanker falls on its side (Channels Television)

A petrol tanker spilled its content on the OPIC end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after falling on its side during an accident believed to have been caused by overspeeding.

The 33,000-litre tanker fell at the boundary between Lagos and Ogun States on Friday, December 7, 2018, according to a report by Channels Television.

The accident caused panic in the area as people ran for safety while emergency services were mobilised to the scene. The resulting gridlock affected both incoming and outbound traffic as vehicles were diverted to alternative routes.

The eyewitnesses, who spoke to Channels TV, said the over-speeding of the tanker driver led to the accident.

The incident comes over five months after at least 12 died when a Mack tanker truck, loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), lost control of its brake and exploded on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after spilling its content on June 28, 2018.

