Taboos, stigma contribute to 75% divorce in Nigeria – NGO

An Abuja based NGO, Helpline Foundation for the Needy says taboos and stigma are factors hindering peaceful marriages in the country.

Dr Jumai Ahmadu, the Founder and President of the foundation stated this at a conference on taboo and stigma in Abuja on Thursday.

The theme of the conference is – ”Impact of Ethnic and Religious Bias on Marriage and Mental Health in Nigeria”.

Ahmadu, represented by Mr Onoja Godwin, Content Provider and Programmes Director of the foundation, urged couples to allow the spirit of love to guide their marriages.

According to her, If different couples from different cultures are exhibiting the same culture in a marriage and if some parts of their cultures are not repressed, such marriages will have issues.

“Especially culture that over bloats the right of the husband above that of the wife and there are gender role issues in the house, it can lead to divorce.

Culture has a major role to place in the sustenance of marriage because it helps to point out morals; the dos and don’ts that should sustain marriages.

”But when it comes to personality differences, some cultures should be repressed for marriage to be effective. 75 per cent of divorce in marriages can be attributed to culture and tradition.

”To reduce the rate of divorce in marriages, the couples should know themselves and exhibit love. It is the utmost strength to sustain any marriages, not culture and tradition,” he said.

Mr Ahmed Bolaji, the Head of Afrodition Consults Ltd., said that the conference focused on ethnic and religious bias of mental health.

”As a lawyer when dealing with clients, it has been revealed that the taboos and stigma that Nigerians grew up with are affecting their ways of life negatively,” Bolaji said.

He said it was pertinent to help people think, feel and behave differently and all of the challenges faced by Nigerians would be better resolved,” he said.

