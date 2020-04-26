One of the suspected killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti has tested positive for coronavirus in Ondo state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu disclosed this in a series of tweet on Sunday, April 26, 2020, while announcing three new cases in the state.

The governor said the suspect who was kept at SARS facility in the state has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment.

Mrs Funke Olakunrin [PM News]

Akeredolu tweeted, “We have confirmed three other cases in Ondo State. One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s daughter.

“The Commissioner of Police has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the SARS facility, where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

“The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment. The commissioner of Police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed.”

Akeredeolu said he’ll expatiate on all cases in his weekly press briefing on Monday, April 27, 2020.

This development bring coronavirus cases in Ondo state to seven.