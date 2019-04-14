The incident happened at Gboko, headquarters of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

According to Punch, Torkuma, who was the first son of the PDP chieftain, was trailed by his assailants and shot dead when he was on his way back home after an outing with friends.

The remains of the deceased was said to have been deposited at a hospital mortuary in Gboko.

However, while Police in the state are yet to confirm the incident, the Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to the murder, describing it as “barbaric and inappropriate” Punch reports.

In a statement signed by the party state publicity secretary, Bemgba Iortyomm, PDP called on security agencies to act and fish out the murderers.

“Torkuma Amaa Bai, son of Vincent Yandev Amaa Bai, national ex-officio member of PDP, was shot dead by unknown gunmen who trailed him to a location in the town where they cut short his life at about 10pm in the presence of onlookers.

“Confirming the incident, the bereaved father and chieftain of our great party, Prince Amaa Bai, lamented the tragedy, wondering why anyone would want to visit such evil on his family.

“While it is yet early for us to draw any conclusions about the unfortunate incident, we nevertheless, demand that security agencies must act with dispatch and fish out the perpetrators of this crime.