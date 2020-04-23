President-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has announced that Ramadan will begin on Friday, April 24, 2020.

He made the announcement on Thursday, April 23, saying the moon has been sighted.

Sultan had earlier in a statement on Tuesday urged Muslim faithful to be on the look out for the new moon.

The statement reads, “Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General (Sultan) enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1441 AH immediately after sunset on Thursday, April 23, 2020, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1441 AH,” Salisu Shehu, deputy secretary-general of the council, had said in a statement on Tuesday.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Friday, April 24, 2020 as the first day of Ramadan 1441 AH. “If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Saturday, April 25, 2020 automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1441 AH.”

As part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, Sultan also urged Muslims to shun congregational gatherings and maintain physical distancing throughout Ramadan.