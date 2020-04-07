Ositelu made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said Jesus Christ is the divine healer while Ministers were simply vessels, mortals and instruments with no power of their own unless it is willed, sanctioned and commanded by God.

“It is wrong to ascribe the power of miracles and healing to pastors and as such blame them for not performing healing at this time,” he said.

He said pastors who claimed to have “powers to heal” diseases had been at the receiving end of jokes, scoffing and criticisms by Nigerians.

He observed that they had been mocked, especially on several social media platforms for not putting their miraculous gifts at the disposal of the nation in the fight against coronavirus.

“Many have dismissed ‘Men of God’ as mere charlatans, questioning why they had not shown up at hospitals and quarantine centres where coronavirus patients are being treated to heal them,” he said.

He, however, advised Nigerians to watch out for fraudsters and charlatans who might want to capitalise on the raging pandemic to defraud citizens with false claims of having supernatural abilities to eradicate the virus.

Ositelu urged Nigerians to eradicate fear and remain calm as the world awaits a breakthrough in the search for a covid-19 cure.