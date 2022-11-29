Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

A photograph showing the trio was distributed on Twitter by the coastguard on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Where they stayed: They are seen sitting on the rudder of the oil and chemical tanker Althini II.

What you should know: The vessel arrived in Las Palmas in Gran Canaria after an 11-day trip from Lagos, according to Marine Traffic.

What foreign authorities did: The authorities confirmed that the migrants were taken into the port and attended to by health services.

Why this is important: The Canary Islands is a famous route for African migrants attempting to reach Europe. Spanish data shows migration by sea to the archipelago jumped 51% in the first five months of the year compared to a year earlier.

The names and identities of the Nigerians are yet to be revealed.

The Nigerian government is also yet to address this event.