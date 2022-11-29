RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

Ima Elijah

The authorities confirmed that the migrants were taken into the port and attended to by health services.

Stranded Nigerians

The Spanish coastguard has rescued three migrants stowed away on a ship that arrived in the Canary Islands from Nigeria.

A photograph showing the trio was distributed on Twitter by the coastguard on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Where they stayed: They are seen sitting on the rudder of the oil and chemical tanker Althini II.

What you should know: The vessel arrived in Las Palmas in Gran Canaria after an 11-day trip from Lagos, according to Marine Traffic.

What foreign authorities did: The authorities confirmed that the migrants were taken into the port and attended to by health services.

Why this is important: The Canary Islands is a famous route for African migrants attempting to reach Europe. Spanish data shows migration by sea to the archipelago jumped 51% in the first five months of the year compared to a year earlier.

The names and identities of the Nigerians are yet to be revealed.

The Nigerian government is also yet to address this event.

More details soon...

Ima Elijah

