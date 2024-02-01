Sowore believes if Peter Obi had won, he would have done same thing Tinubu is doing

Nigerians are currently groaning and complaining about the economic situation of the country following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

The fuel subsidy withdrawal in May 2023, triggered an unprecedented increase in the price of petrol and other commodities, a development that has attracted criticisms from Nigerians.

However, in his comments on the state of the nation, Peter Obi has on several occasions faulted President Tinubu’s economic policies, but Sowore thinks the former Governor of Anambra State would not have done anything different from what Tinubu is doing.

In a two-minute video shared on his Twitter page on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, the pro-democracy campaigner said Obi would have removed fuel subsidy like Tinubu did.

Sowore said, “Right now, the biggest people who are mobilising for revolution are the Labour Party people because what Tinubu is doing now is what they would have done.

“Had Peter Obi become the President of Nigeria, he would have removed fuel subsidies.

“What Tinubu is doing now is what Atiku would have done if he had become the President. In fact, Atiku swore that if Nigerians would kill him he would sell all the refineries to his friends but we are different.”

