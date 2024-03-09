Sowore reunites with wife, kids in US after 5-year treasonable felony case

Sowore, a presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 general elections, has been grounded in Nigeria since 2019 following his arrest by former President Muhammadu Buhari's government.

The Sahara Reporters publisher was charged to court on allegations of treasonable felony following his 'Revolution Now' campaign.

However, he was let off the hook recently as Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi discontinued the case on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a document dated February 15, 2024, and addressed to the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja Division, Fagbemi stated his intentions to withdraw the charges against Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, aka Mandate.

However, the activist has rejected the notion that the government discontinued the case, insisting that the court set him free after the government failed to prove the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, Sowore departed for the U.S. on Friday, March 8, 2024, as shown in a video of himself at the airport shared on his X account.

In an earlier post on his Facebook on Friday, he said, “Later today, I will be returning to the US after almost five years of my unlawful, unjust and inhuman detention by the corrupt Nigerian political system since August 2019.

“I was arrested, assaulted, tortured, and detained for demanding that Nigerians deserved a nation that they can truly call their own. I was charged with treason – and after five years, the APC government was forced to withdraw its trumped-up charges against me.

