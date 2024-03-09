ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sowore reunites with wife, kids in US after 5-year treasonable felony case

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sowore was arrested and charged in court by the administration of Buhari for an alleged treasonable felony.

Omoyele Sowore (Channels)
Omoyele Sowore (Channels)

A pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, left Nigeria for the United States to reunite with his family after the discontinuation of a treasonable felony case against him.

Recommended articles

Sowore, a presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 general elections, has been grounded in Nigeria since 2019 following his arrest by former President Muhammadu Buhari's government.

The Sahara Reporters publisher was charged to court on allegations of treasonable felony following his 'Revolution Now' campaign.

However, he was let off the hook recently as Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi discontinued the case on behalf of the Federal Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a document dated February 15, 2024, and addressed to the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja Division, Fagbemi stated his intentions to withdraw the charges against Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, aka Mandate.

However, the activist has rejected the notion that the government discontinued the case, insisting that the court set him free after the government failed to prove the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, Sowore departed for the U.S. on Friday, March 8, 2024, as shown in a video of himself at the airport shared on his X account.

In an earlier post on his Facebook on Friday, he said, “Later today, I will be returning to the US after almost five years of my unlawful, unjust and inhuman detention by the corrupt Nigerian political system since August 2019.

“I was arrested, assaulted, tortured, and detained for demanding that Nigerians deserved a nation that they can truly call their own. I was charged with treason – and after five years, the APC government was forced to withdraw its trumped-up charges against me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the government thought that keeping me detained and later restricting my movement would break my spirit and cause me to renounce my commitment to fighting for the downtrodden Nigerian people, they are mistaken.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG inaugurates gas infrastructure funds' governing council

FG inaugurates gas infrastructure funds' governing council

FG vows to rescue women, children abducted in Borno, Kaduna states

FG vows to rescue women, children abducted in Borno, Kaduna states

Lagos govt to set up IVF, endometriosis centres

Lagos govt to set up IVF, endometriosis centres

Kebbi Gov sacks district head, suspends another for insubordination

Kebbi Gov sacks district head, suspends another for insubordination

We didn't hire private negotiator to free abducted pupils - Kaduna govt

We didn't hire private negotiator to free abducted pupils - Kaduna govt

Rivers people are fed up with Wike, Fubara feud - PDP vows to resolve crises

Rivers people are fed up with Wike, Fubara feud - PDP vows to resolve crises

Tinubu to inaugurate multi-billion naira agro zone, airport in Niger State

Tinubu to inaugurate multi-billion naira agro zone, airport in Niger State

14-year-old boy detained at Kano correctional facility cries for help

14-year-old boy detained at Kano correctional facility cries for help

Sowore reunites with wife, kids in US after 5-year treasonable felony case

Sowore reunites with wife, kids in US after 5-year treasonable felony case

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs March 4 — FG

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs Monday — FG

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms [Newsnaija]

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices [Daily Trust]

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices