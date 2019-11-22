A group of young Nigerians, 'Save Nigeria Movement', has protested against Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer.

The protest, which held in Abuja, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, saw the young people holding up banners, conveying different messages, such as, "Falana stop blackmailing Nigerian military" and ”Falana enough is enough”.

A group of young Nigerians in Abuja, wants Falana to stop harassing the DSS, and other security agencies. [The Cable]

The group, which was led by one Solomon Semaka, kept chanting "enough is enough" during the rally.

Falana is a counsel to Omoyele Sowore, who was arrested on Saturday, August 3, 2019, for planning to stage a nationwide protest tagged #RevolutionNow. [Sahara Reporters]

Falana and the Department of State Service (DSS) have been at loggerheads for keeping his client, Omoyele Sowore, who's the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, in custody despite court orders to release him.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also recently sued the Nigerian Army over its planned "Operation Positive Identification" which he said is unconstitutional.