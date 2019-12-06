Barely 24 hours after his bail was granted, officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) have been caught on camera in a physical struggle with the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, in an alleged bid to re-arrest him.

In videos posted by Sahara Reporters early on Friday, December 6, 2016, Sowore could be seen resisting an attempt to subdue him, with help from others who got in the way of the DSS officers.

Sahara Reporters, founded by Sowore, alleged that the officers brutalised a journalist in the course of the struggle and forced out presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

The media organisation reports that Sowore, a former presidential candidate, has now refused to leave the courtroom as the court has been sealed up.

Justice Ojukwu had, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, directed the secret police to release Sowore within 24 hours.

Ojukwu also fined the DSS the sum of N100,000 for delaying to serve the defence counsel with the additional proof of evidence in the ongoing trial of Sowore and Olawale Bakare, who was also arrested over the planned protests.

Following the 24-hour release order, the DSS released Sowore.

Prior to his freedom yesterday, Sowore was in the custody of the secret police since his arrest on August 3.

He was arrested for calling for nationwide protests, tagged RevolutionNow, against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The DSS accused the Sahara Reporters founder of plotting with foreign interests to overthrow the Buhari government that was re-elected in February.

Despite court orders to release Sowore, the DSS has failed to obey, offering up many frivolous excuses.