A coalition of over 200 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), has given the federal government a 14-day ultimatum to investigate the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives, who violated protocol and the circumstances leading to Omoyele Sowore’s second arrest.

During a media parley on Monday, December 9, 2019, the organisation also demanded the release of Sowore and others being held without justification.

The CSOs also charged the government to obey all outstanding court orders.

Barely 24 hours after being released as ordered by the Federal High Court, some DSS officials invaded the courtroom and held Omoyele Sowore hostage, after which he was taken into custody. [Sahara Reporters]

Should the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration fail to comply with the demands, the group maintains that mass action and civil disobedience is imminent.

A statement by the group on the demands, read partly, “Two key issues are of concern to us, namely: Attack on Our Judiciary and Attack on Free Speech and Pattern of Silencing Dissent

“In closing, we demand the following:

"President Muhammadu Buhari to show accountability as President and Commander-in-Chief and address the nation on his commitment to the rule of law and human rights.

“The release of all illegally detained persons by the DSS as revealed by Amnesty, Premium Times & Punch Newspapers in recent months.

“That the government obey all outstanding court orders. An investigation of the officers who violated protocol and the circumstances leading to Omoyele Sowore’s 2nd arrest.

“The unconditional release of Omoyele Sowore per his bail terms.

“If these five demands are not honoured within 14 days – we call on patriots to join us as we occupy the National Human Rights Commission offices across the country, as it is legally mandated to protect rights and it reports to the Presidency.”

Sowore’s ordeal with the DSS started on Saturday August 3, 2019, when officers of the department stormed his residence at 1 am to arrest him ahead of his planned #Revolutionnow protest.