Omoyele Sowore has filed a fresh bail application to secure his freedom from continued detention by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The former presidential candidate was arrested by the DSS on August 3, 2019 for calling for nationwide protests, tagged RevolutionNow, against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

On August 8, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the DSS' ex-parte motion to keep Sowore for 45 days while the agency concludes its investigations.

The DSS filed the motion under Section 27 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, and accused the Sahara Reporters founder of plotting with foreign interests to overthrow the Buhari government, re-elected in February.

Sowore challenged the court's decision last month, but Justice Evelyn Maha, also of the Abuja Federal High Court, declined to hear his application, saying it would amount to sitting on an appeal over a ruling by a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

With the 45-day detention order set to expire this week, Sowore filed a fresh bail application on Friday, September 13, 2019, according to a report by The Punch.

In the affidavit filed in support of the application, Sowore's legal team argued that he has never been charged with any criminal offence.

The team prayed to the court to grant him bail, as permitted by Section 28 (4) of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2013, noting that he would do nothing to interfere with the investigation of the DSS.