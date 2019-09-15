Following the recent xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa, President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa is set to send special envoys to African leaders including President Muhammadu Buhari.

South African news platform, News24 reports that the special envoys would deliver messages of solidarity to several heads of state and governments across Africa.

A statement released by the spokesperson of South African government, Khusela Diko on Sunday, September 15, 2019, states that “The special envoys will deliver a message from President Ramaphosa regarding the incidents of violence that recently erupted in some parts South Africa, which have manifested in attacks on foreign nationals and destruction of property.”

The statement added that the envoys are also tasked with “reassuring fellow African countries that South Africa is committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and solidarity”.

The special envoy team includes Jeff Radebe, Ambassador Kingsley Mmabolo, and Dr Khulu Mbatha, who are expected to visit Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, South Africans launched attacks on foreign nationals and their businesses after a taxi driver was killed by an alleged drug dealer in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised to African leaders at the funeral of the former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe over the xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in his country on Saturday, September 14, 2019.